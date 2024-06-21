Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 8,359 Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

PFE traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.74. 29,652,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,237,707. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.26, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

