Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases New Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 925 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total transaction of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,896.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 3,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.93, for a total value of $829,500.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,896.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Skyler sold 14,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.73, for a total value of $3,578,087.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,957,361.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 177,717 shares of company stock valued at $41,680,999. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.90 on Thursday, hitting $230.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,965,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,579. The business’s fifty day moving average is $233.45 and its 200 day moving average is $213.25. The company has a market cap of $165.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. American Express has a 52 week low of $140.91 and a 52 week high of $244.41.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The payment services company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.79 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.46% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC boosted their price target on American Express from $232.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Express from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.30.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

