Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Purchases 2,965 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 10,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $165.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,804,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,131,306. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $133.34 and a 12 month high of $169.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.15 and its 200 day moving average is $161.37.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

