Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,839 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $7.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $239.99. 7,043,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,728,743. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMAT. UBS Group boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.84.

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,091,873.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total value of $4,446,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,356 shares in the company, valued at $24,091,873.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $1,597,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,767,230.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,500. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

