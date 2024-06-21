Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Invests $254,000 in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Posted by on Jun 21st, 2024

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDUFree Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,437,000 after acquiring an additional 131,386 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

FIDU stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.98. 164,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,255. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.94. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $50.98 and a 1 year high of $67.98.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.