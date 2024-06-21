Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Invests $254,000 in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 6.7% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,437,000 after acquiring an additional 131,386 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

FIDU stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.98. 164,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,255. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.94. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.97. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $50.98 and a 1 year high of $67.98.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.