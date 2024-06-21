Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.9% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VUG traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $373.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,353,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,504. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $378.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.92. The company has a market capitalization of $128.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

