Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $2.94 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 286.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000.

IWY traded down $1.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.76. The stock had a trading volume of 367,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,104. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.45 and a 12 month high of $217.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.47.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

