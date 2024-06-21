Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Gold Trust Micro worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IAUM. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Theory Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 191,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 24,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAUM traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.53. 1,519,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,471. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $24.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.71.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

