Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 236.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,859 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,930 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 53,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,002,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 29,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,498,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust raised its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 42,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 16,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.26.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.58, for a total value of $3,973,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,235,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,746,532.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total transaction of $266,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553 over the last quarter. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $176.30. The company had a trading volume of 20,148,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,791,986. The business has a fifty day moving average of $169.61 and a 200-day moving average of $152.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.35 and a 12 month high of $180.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

