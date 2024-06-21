Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Linde by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,434,406,000 after buying an additional 141,322 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Linde during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,066,825,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Linde by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,081,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,891,976,000 after buying an additional 123,174 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in Linde by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,959,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,624,462,000 after buying an additional 138,585 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,830,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,162,708,000 after purchasing an additional 64,362 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN traded up $2.61 on Thursday, reaching $442.63. 1,616,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,067,581. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.34, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $358.37 and a fifty-two week high of $477.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $436.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

