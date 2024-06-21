Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Company LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 155,177,214 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,891,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667,808 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,661,675 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,068,596,000 after purchasing an additional 269,887 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,152,154 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $721,065,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,965 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $475,899,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $473,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,408 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total transaction of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on F shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Ford Motor stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.94. 53,421,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,241,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.17. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 61.86%.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read More

