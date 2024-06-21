Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,566 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 1.1% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.94. 1,947,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,881. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average of $58.00. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.33 and a 12 month high of $58.57.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.206 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Articles

