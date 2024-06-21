Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Buys 214 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 307,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,091,000 after purchasing an additional 24,936 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 179,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 92,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $97.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,621,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,391,795. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.36. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.70.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

