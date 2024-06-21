Signal Advisors Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 13,635 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,635 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 67,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 22.2% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 124,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22,694 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,046,544 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 32,194 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 18.2% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 20,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.1% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 354,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,546 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.54.

AT&T Price Performance

AT&T stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,097,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,554,867. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $18.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

