Sienna Senior Living (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Shares Down 0.4%

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Free Report) was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.32 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 1,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.39.
Separately, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company.
Sienna Senior Living Inc provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. The company operates through Retirement and LTC segments. It offers independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services; and management services to senior living residences. The company was formerly known as Leisureworld Senior Care Corporation and changed its name to Sienna Senior Living Inc in May 2015.
