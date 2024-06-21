Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,131 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Shell were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,920,000 after purchasing an additional 477,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Shell by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,356,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,352,000 after purchasing an additional 384,967 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Shell by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,866,000 after acquiring an additional 848,104 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,173,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,325,276 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,403,000 after purchasing an additional 885,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL opened at $70.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.56 and its 200-day moving average is $67.24. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $58.14 and a 52-week high of $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $74.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.03 billion. Shell had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.688 per share. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on SHEL

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.