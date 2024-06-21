Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.96

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.96 and last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96.
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Profile
Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.
