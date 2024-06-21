Selway Asset Management Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Selway Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 63.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,360 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises 1.5% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at about $500,685,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 884,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,235,000 after buying an additional 636,281 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 309.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 643,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $95,483,000 after buying an additional 486,573 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 608,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $90,335,000 after acquiring an additional 433,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $33,604,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Petroleum to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.08.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.99 on Friday, reaching $172.67. The company had a trading volume of 7,321,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,341. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $108.88 and a 52-week high of $221.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.35.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 18.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

