Selway Asset Management Grows Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Cummins accounts for approximately 2.1% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,048,000. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Cummins by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Cummins by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 77,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,587,000 after purchasing an additional 57,341 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,915,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

In other Cummins news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $359,808.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Marvin Boakye acquired 1,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMI traded down $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.94. 3,366,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,138,508. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.80 and a 12-month high of $304.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $266.62.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 49.19%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

