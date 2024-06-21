Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,359 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 7.2% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.14. 1,490,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,236. The company has a market capitalization of $54.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.35.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.