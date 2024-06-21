Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Holdings Lowered by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,934 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Brown Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 822,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,668,000 after purchasing an additional 23,321 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 63,511 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $74.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,641. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $60.99 and a 52-week high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.37.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

