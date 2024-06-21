ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.07

Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.07 and traded as high as $44.69. ScanSource shares last traded at $44.07, with a volume of 247,764 shares traded.

ScanSource Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.15). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Rachel Hayden sold 3,582 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $164,807.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,318 shares in the company, valued at $842,811.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other ScanSource news, EVP Shana C. Smith sold 2,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $107,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Rachel Hayden sold 3,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $164,807.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,811.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,186. 4.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,479,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,245,000 after buying an additional 40,264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in ScanSource by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,616,000 after acquiring an additional 27,751 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,893,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,988,000 after purchasing an additional 89,103 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in ScanSource by 67.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,055,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,501,000 after purchasing an additional 426,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ScanSource by 3.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 646,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after purchasing an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

