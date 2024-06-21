Sarepta Therapeutics’ (SRPT) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $128.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential downside of 23.18% from the stock’s previous close.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $142.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.53.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT traded up $43.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.62. 8,063,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,307,709. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $124.81 and its 200 day moving average is $119.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,516.91 and a beta of 0.96. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $413.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sarepta Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRPT. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.0% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

