Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Up 3.8%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.43. 43,619 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,619,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SANA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SANA. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sana Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 351.8% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 17,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

