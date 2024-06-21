Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Saia were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Saia by 129.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,275,000 after acquiring an additional 519,819 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,117,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Saia by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 663,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,655,000 after buying an additional 230,058 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Saia by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 211,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,759,000 after buying an additional 84,046 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Saia by 129.1% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 115,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,685,000 after buying an additional 65,185 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $460.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.70. Saia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.35 and a 1-year high of $628.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $442.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $484.81.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Saia news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares in the company, valued at $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Saia from $490.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $504.00 to $567.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Saia from $473.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $497.41.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

