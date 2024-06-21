Saga Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15.49 Million (SAGA)

Saga (SAGA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Saga token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00002121 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Saga has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. Saga has a total market cap of $131.34 million and $15.49 million worth of Saga was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Saga

Saga’s genesis date was March 31st, 2022. Saga’s total supply is 1,014,892,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,435,784 tokens. Saga’s official website is www.saga.xyz. Saga’s official Twitter account is @sagaxyz__.

Buying and Selling Saga

According to CryptoCompare, “Saga (SAGA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Saga has a current supply of 1,014,717,184 with 95,371,772 in circulation. The last known price of Saga is 1.40517159 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $20,388,192.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saga.xyz/.”

