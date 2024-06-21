Roth Capital Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT)

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of High Tide in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 17th. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). Roth Capital also issued estimates for High Tide’s FY2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
High Tide Price Performance
Shares of High Tide stock opened at C$0.10 on Wednesday. High Tide has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.10.
