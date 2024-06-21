Roth Capital Comments on Kolibri Global Energy Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KGEI)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:KGEI – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Kolibri Global Energy in a report released on Tuesday, June 18th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Kolibri Global Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Kolibri Global Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ KGEI opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Kolibri Global Energy has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $5.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kolibri Global Energy ( NASDAQ:KGEI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Kolibri Global Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Kolibri Global Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd bought a new position in Kolibri Global Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the finding and exploiting oil, gas, and clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

