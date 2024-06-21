Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKTW) Trading Down 11.1%

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKTW – Get Free Report) fell 11.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.08 and last traded at $0.10. 201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.26.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

