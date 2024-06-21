Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock Price Up 1.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.2% on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $20.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Robinhood Markets traded as high as $22.06 and last traded at $21.98. Approximately 4,958,617 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 16,336,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.18.

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 116,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $2,569,051.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Robinhood Markets news, CFO Jason Warnick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $97,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,002,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,637,153.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 116,669 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $2,569,051.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,365,507 shares of company stock valued at $25,995,973 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 5.3% in the first quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

