Robert W. Baird Cuts Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Price Target to $280.00

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $286.00 to $280.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AYI. StockNews.com raised shares of Acuity Brands from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Acuity Brands from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Acuity Brands from $227.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $287.75.

Acuity Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AYI opened at $245.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.44. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $154.72 and a 1 year high of $272.74.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $905.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.01 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 21.22%. Equities analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Acuity Brands news, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,320,062.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Maya Leibman purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $248.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,782. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.24, for a total transaction of $2,031,048.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,320,062.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5,666.7% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

