Robert P. Verostek Acquires 10,000 Shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock

Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) CFO Robert P. Verostek bought 10,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $65,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $156,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DENN opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.07. Denny’s Co. has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a market capitalization of $370.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.00.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 63.27% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $109.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DENN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Denny’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $10.50 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Denny’s from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates franchised full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's and Keke's Breakfast Cafe brands in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in July 2002.

