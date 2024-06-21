RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.32

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$16.32 and last traded at C$16.37, with a volume of 260410 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.47.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$22.50 to C$20.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$20.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.99.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

