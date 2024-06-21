Ridgewood Investments LLC Purchases 559 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 46,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,587,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $310,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,100,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $217.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,776. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $229.54. The company has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.11 and a 200-day moving average of $216.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

