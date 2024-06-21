Ridgewood Investments LLC Has $760,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 69,360,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,985,000 after buying an additional 17,369,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $950,192,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,234,000 after buying an additional 4,624,302 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 424.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602,830 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $3,045,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,933,353.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Goldfarb sold 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $503,106.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,318.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Martinetto sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total transaction of $3,045,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,933,353.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 649,663 shares of company stock valued at $48,344,736. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. StockNews.com cut Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.46. 3,858,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,318,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $130.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.33.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

