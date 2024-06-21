Ridgewood Investments LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 13,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 16,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,311 shares in the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,330,000. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,400,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,032,562. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $97.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.08. The company has a market cap of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.2764 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

