Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 4,866 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,489 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,866 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of B. Riley Financial worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 11.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 27,584 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 51,501.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 703,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,850,000 after acquiring an additional 702,473 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 104.8% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 28,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $781,000. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

RILY traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 527,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,865. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88. The stock has a market cap of $621.05 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.34. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $60.72.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The asset manager reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 25.84% and a negative net margin of 9.28%.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.76%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is presently -39.92%.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

