Ridgewood Investments LLC Buys 357 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group makes up 1.0% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,977 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 11,551 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 39,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,236 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 45,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TROW. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.10.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,562. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $132.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.34. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 3,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $344,102.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,916,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

