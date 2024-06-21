Ridgewood Investments LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value comprises 1.2% of Ridgewood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Ridgewood Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 934,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,815,000 after acquiring an additional 26,905 shares during the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,524,000. Finally, Golden Road Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,647,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

NASDAQ VONV traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $77.03. 2,410,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,709. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $62.92 and a 12 month high of $78.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.90.

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Value

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

