Richard Gerhardt Sells 1,334 Shares of Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID) Stock

Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID – Get Free Report) Director Richard Gerhardt sold 1,334 shares of Smith-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $48,691.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Smith-Midland stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $174.58 million, a PE ratio of 96.88 and a beta of 1.28. Smith-Midland Co. has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.05.
Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter. Smith-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 5.48%.
Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.
