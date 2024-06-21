Richard Gerhardt Sells 1,334 Shares of Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID) Stock

Smith-Midland Co. (NASDAQ:SMID – Get Free Report) Director Richard Gerhardt sold 1,334 shares of Smith-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $48,691.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,590.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Smith-Midland Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Smith-Midland stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $174.58 million, a PE ratio of 96.88 and a beta of 1.28. Smith-Midland Co. has a 52-week low of $16.83 and a 52-week high of $48.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Smith-Midland (NASDAQ:SMID – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter. Smith-Midland had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 5.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Smith-Midland by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Smith-Midland by 14.6% in the first quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,554,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,012,000 after purchasing an additional 197,663 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smith-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smith-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Smith-Midland Corporation, through its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, markets, leases, licenses, sells, and installs precast concrete products and systems primarily for use in the construction, highway, utilities, and farming industries. It offers SlenderWall, a patented, lightweight, energy efficient concrete and steel exterior wall panel for use in building construction; Sierra Wall that provides sound and sight barrier for use alongside highways around residential, industrial, and commercial properties; J-J Hooks highway safety barriers for use on roadways to separate lanes of traffic in construction work zone or traffic control purposes; and Easi-Set precast building and Easi-Span expandable precast buildings for use in housing communications operations, traffic control systems, and mechanical and electrical stations.

See Also

