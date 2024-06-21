REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Truist Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered REX American Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

REX American Resources Stock Performance

Shares of REX opened at $44.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $785.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.98. REX American Resources has a twelve month low of $32.43 and a twelve month high of $60.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.43.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The energy company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $161.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. REX American Resources had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 11.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that REX American Resources will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lee Fisher sold 4,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $246,104.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,576.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lee Fisher sold 4,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $246,104.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,576.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $292,781.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,492,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,673,074.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,346 shares of company stock worth $6,889,597 in the last quarter. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On REX American Resources

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,381 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in REX American Resources by 3.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,657 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 43,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 29,522 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About REX American Resources

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, ethanol, distillers corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

