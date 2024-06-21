Reviewing Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) & Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) and Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Global Medical REIT and Acadia Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Medical REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Acadia Realty Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50

Global Medical REIT currently has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 21.75%. Acadia Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 7.00%. Given Global Medical REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Global Medical REIT is more favorable than Acadia Realty Trust.

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Global Medical REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Acadia Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Global Medical REIT pays out 365.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Acadia Realty Trust pays out 900.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Global Medical REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Acadia Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Medical REIT $141.05 million 4.30 $20.61 million $0.23 40.17 Acadia Realty Trust $338.69 million 5.27 $19.87 million $0.08 216.13

Global Medical REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Acadia Realty Trust. Global Medical REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acadia Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.7% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Global Medical REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Acadia Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Medical REIT and Acadia Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Medical REIT 13.77% 3.54% 1.50% Acadia Realty Trust 2.38% 0.39% 0.19%

Volatility and Risk

Global Medical REIT has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Acadia Realty Trust has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Medical REIT beats Acadia Realty Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

