Request (REQ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.83 Million

Request (REQ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 20th. One Request token can now be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges. Request has a total market capitalization of $109.01 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Request has traded 12.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011029 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009254 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,720.14 or 0.99999371 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012363 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001015 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00005261 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000049 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00078053 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,653,404 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is request.network/blog. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,653,404.1342715 with 999,653,403.2942715 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.11109628 USD and is down -1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 130 active market(s) with $1,817,383.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

