Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Price Performance
Shares of MARK opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. Remark has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $6.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.63.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Remark
Remark Company Profile
Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Remark
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.