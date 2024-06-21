Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Price Performance

Shares of MARK opened at $0.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.31. Remark has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $1.49. The company has a market cap of $6.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.63.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Remark

Remark Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Remark stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in Remark Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MARK Free Report ) by 90.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,411,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142,250 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned approximately 11.52% of Remark worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Remark Holdings, Inc provides AI-powered analytics, computer vision, and smart agent solutions. The company operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPads products and services.

