Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.87

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.87 and traded as high as $2.50. Regulus Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.48, with a volume of 860,342 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 6th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Regulus Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Regulus Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. The stock has a market cap of $164.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.64.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.14). Equities analysts predict that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Regulus Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,400,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,922,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 716,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 453,784 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regulus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RGLS8429, an anti-miR next generation oligonucleotide targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

Further Reading

