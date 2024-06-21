Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) were up 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.39 and last traded at $38.34. Approximately 342,844 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 871,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.84.

Several analysts have commented on RPD shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rapid7 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.88.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a negative return on equity of 31.09%. The business had revenue of $205.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Andrew F. Burton sold 20,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total value of $1,006,420.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,541,261.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

