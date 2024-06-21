Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 2,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 29,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.

