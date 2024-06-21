Quisitive Technology Solutions (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 2,092 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 29,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.
About Quisitive Technology Solutions
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. It offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics, and Microsoft 365; emPerform, an employee performance management solution; and PayiQ, a cloud-based payment processing and payments intelligence platform.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Quisitive Technology Solutions
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Darden Stock Up After Q4 Earnings Beat, Cautious FY25 Outlook
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Celsius Stock: Why Piper Sandler Forecasts a 50% Surge
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Accenture’s Stock Earnings Reveal an AI-Powered Growth Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quisitive Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.