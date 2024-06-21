QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

QDEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $81.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down from $70.00) on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $34.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. QuidelOrtho has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $89.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.21. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.13.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 61.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $711.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QuidelOrtho will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 99,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $3,586,115.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,024,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,746,027.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 291,886 shares of company stock valued at $10,803,048. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QDEL. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 25.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 6.7% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho during the third quarter valued at approximately $410,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

