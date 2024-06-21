Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Wabash National Co. Cut by DA Davidson (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) – DA Davidson reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Wabash National in a research note issued on Monday, June 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky now anticipates that the company will earn $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wabash National’s current full-year earnings is $2.17 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wabash National’s FY2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Get Wabash National alerts:

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). Wabash National had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 37.84%. The business had revenue of $515.28 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WNC

Wabash National Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of WNC opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. Wabash National has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $30.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $944.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.60.

Wabash National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wabash National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Wabash National during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Wabash National by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Wabash National by 240.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 4,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 124.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wabash National

(Get Free Report)

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.