Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:ATR)

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:ATR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Raymond James also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.10 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th.

